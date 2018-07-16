Christian McCaffrey could get more catches as C.J. Anderson takes over as lead back

Getty Images

The Panthers are planning to use C.J. Anderson as their feature back, leaving Christian McCaffrey in a similar role he had last season, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Jonathan Stewart and McCaffrey combined for only 1,115 rushing yards last season, with quarterback Cam Newton leading the team in rushing. It’s why Stewart was released, and Anderson was signed.

Anderson is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season, having rushed for 1,007 last season in Denver. He likely plays the traditional running back role in Norv Turner’s offense, according to Rodrigue.

That means McCaffrey’s carries are expected to stay around the 117 he had last season, though he would like to up his average from the 3.7 he had in rushing for 435 yards. McCaffrey, the eighth overall choice in 2017, could get even more chances in the passing game.

McCaffrey made 80 catches for 651 yards and five touchdowns last season as a rookie.

The Panthers have Elijah Hood, Cameron Artis-Payne, Kenjon Barner and rookie Reggie Bonnafon competing for playing time behind Anderson and McCaffrey.