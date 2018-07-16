Dear Aaron Rodgers: Ask for a piece of the gross revenue

Posted by Mike Florio on July 16, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t like me very much. Which is fine. I still think he’s a great quarterback, and I still would like to see him get much more than $22 million per year from the Packers, especially with the Falcons now paying Matt Ryan $30 million per year.

Rodgers won’t say that, of course. He knows it wouldn’t be received very well by fans who are far more inclined (inexplicably) to side with the billionaires who don’t play the game over the millionaires who do. So when he spoke about his contract to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, Rodgers chose his words very, very carefully, grossly downplaying a contractual situation that has become glaringly embarrassing.

“It’s only been on my mind because . . . people have been writing and talking about it a lot,” Rodgers initially told King. “There have been many conversations about it.”

(So, basically, if people hadn’t been writing or talking about it, Rodgers wouldn’t have noticed the parade of lesser quarterbacks systematically leapfrogging him over the past two years, from Andrew Luck to Derek Carr to Matthew Stafford to Jimmy Garoppolo to Kirk Cousins to Matt Ryan? Sorry, but that’s just not credible.)

“I think that there’s some merit to looking into where you do a non-traditional contractual agreement,” Rodgers added. “If anybody at this point is gonna be able to do something like that, I think there needs to be a conversation about it. I never said anything about [tying the contract to] the cap. I just think there’s ways to do contracts where you can still be competitive so the team is happy about it, but have some more freedom.”

That seems to be an implicit acknowledgement of the report that Rodgers may be looking for some sort of a clause that would give Rodgers a way to void his deal prematurely, if/when (when) he’s leapfrogged again. And that’s most likely not anything the Packers would ever do, not when they can squat on him for the next four years (two under his contract and two under the franchise tag), at an average payout far lower than current market value.

Here’s an idea, inspired by the news that the Packers generated $454.9 million in gross revenue and $34 million in profit: Rodgers should base his total pay not on the salary cap but on the money this publicly-traded business earns.

Of course, if he bases it on net revenue, creative accounting will ensure that there is no net revenue. So why not ask for a piece of the gross?

If Rodgers is indeed that valuable to the Packers (and he is), why not reward him accordingly? And with no billionaire owner in position to direct those millions of profit into his or her vault, why not ensure that a portion of the profits goes to the guy most responsible for generating them?

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Dear Aaron Rodgers: Ask for a piece of the gross revenue

  2. This would set an untenable precedent, at least as far as the owners are concerned. If Rodgers gets a piece of the gross revenue, how long before other QBs start asking for similar deals? Do you think the owners are going to stand for that?

  3. honestly…as a Bears fan…I hope this whole issue blows up in their face and causes bad feelings and makes Rodgers want to drive for Nascar LOL

  6. I’m a Packers fan…just pay him. He’s been great for Green Bay, and I’m honestly surprised he hasn’t publicly complained about watching the Kirk Cousins of the world surpass him. It isn’t right.

    He has a few years left. If he wants a percentage of rhe cap, I’m fine with it. It would be nice to have a great QB wrap up his career peacefully as a Packer.

  7. Let the Pack break the bank or go back to 30 years on not irrelevance….I’m happy either way.

  8. No matter how great A-Aron is. He’s always 1 play away from being out for the year. Owners would be foolish to even do fully Gd deals beyond 2years. Let alone tie a player’s rate to gross revenue. There are literally 100’s of ex college QBs who would kill to play 1 game in the NFL. The NFL is a team sport. It isn’t like the NBA where 1 guy (LeBron) can make a team like the Cavaliers contenders. Without LeBron the Cavs are probably the worse team in the NBA next year.

  10. Rodgers is old and fragile and still has to play the Vikings twice per season. If the Packers are smart, they’ll sign him to a deal that only pays Rodgers for the games he actually plays in.

    Offer Rodgers 20 mil per game. Rodgers is happy and the fans are happy because the packers really ponied up. The packers play the Vikings in week 2. Since Rodgers will likely be done for the season by halftime of week 2, figure 10 mil for that game.

    So 30 mil total. Rodgers is still one of the highest paid players in the game and the packers haven’t ruined their cap situation. Simple.

  11. This is beyond stupid. The NFL has a hard SALARY CAP. Are you willing to pay the organization penalty if GB goes over the cap?

    Second point – if Rodgers does not want to risk another QB leapfrogging his pay, then sign only 1-year contracts. Have no safety guarantees after that. That’s the only way to ensure it. But if he wants to pass some of the injury risk of future years, that’s the COST of locking in long-term deals.

  12. The old boys club won’t go for giving up gross revenue percentages or guaranteed contracts. They already have demonstrated collusion with the fines levied for the no salary cap year, against the civil rights protestors…

  13. I don’t understand how you can’t see why fans don’t care about how much players are making, If they make a bunch of money that’s fine but people in Green Bay aren’t fans of the Green Bay Rodgers their fans of the Packers so why should they care about how much money they make?

  14. How would that fly with the salary cap? When you don’t even know gross revenue will be til months after the season is over

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!