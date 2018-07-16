DeMarcus Lawrence will play under franchise tag

Getty Images

In what will come as no surprise, since the sides weren’t talking, DeMarcus Lawrence will play 2018 under the franchise tag.

Lawrence signed the $17.143 million tag in March with no substantive discussions about a long-term deal, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

It gives the Cowboys a chance to make sure Lawrence isn’t a one-season wonder, and Lawrence a chance to live up to his proclamation that he expects to “break the bank” in free agency next year. It also gives both sides a chance to see what happens with the defensive line market, with Jadeveon Clowney, Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack also seeking long-term deals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, citing a source, said Lawrence will not play on a second consecutive tag in 2019. The Cowboys are certain to franchise Lawrence again at $20.5 million if he has another big year and they don’t reach a deal. So this would seem to put the team on notice that Lawrence will not play the part of good solider again next offseason in the absence of a long-term deal.

Lawrence, 26, made only nine sacks his first three seasons while missing 16 games with injuries and a four-game suspension. He had 14.5 sacks last season.

The Cowboys have had three other players play under the franchise tag: Flozell Adams in 2002, Ken Hamlin in 2008 and Anthony Spencer in 2012 and ’13.