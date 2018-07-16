Dexter McCluster heads to the CFL

Getty Images

Terrell Owens could be playing in Canada. For now, a former NFL player some 15 years younger than Owens is headed there.

The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have signed running back Dexter McCluster.

A second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2010, McCluster played both running back and receiver in the NFL. After four years in Kansas City, he spent two with the Titans and a portion of 2016 with the Chargers.

McCluster, a 29-year-old who did not play in 2017, generated 1,042 rushing yards and 1,993 receiving yards. He also racked up 1,554 kick-return yards and 1,388 punt-return yards, for a grand total of 5,977 all-purpose yards.