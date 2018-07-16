Earl Thomas asks Seahawks either to extend him or “let’s make a trade happen”

Getty Images

Earl Thomas recently began following the Dallas Cowboys’ official Instagram account. He’s made no secret of his desire to play for America’s Team, beginning with his chasing down Jason Garrett to tell the coach to “come get me” after Seattle’s victory in Arlington late last season.

The Cowboys remain interested in dealing for Thomas, a native Texan who played at the University of Texas. As long as Thomas remains unhappy with his contract — and presumably absent from the Seahawks — the trade talk isn’t likely to diminish.

The Seahawks safety, who skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp, asked for either an extension or a trade in an Instagram post Monday.

“Always been the underdog ain’t nothing new,” Thomas wrote. “Extend . . . if you don’t want me let’s make a trade happen. I understand it’s a bizz.”

Thomas, 29, is scheduled to make $8.5 million in the final year of his current contract.