Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders pleaded guilty to a lane change violation after a car wreck last August, Denver’s CBS4 reports. He will pay a $50 fine.

Sanders was cited for careless driving after jumping the median to avoid heavy traffic. Investigators said he hit a minivan, who also was pulling into the median illegally.

The van driver was cited for careless driving as well.

Sanders, 31, enters his ninth season, having made 464 catches for 6,156 yards and 33 touchdowns.