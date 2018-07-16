Giants sign Sam Beal

Getty Images

The Giants have the newest member of their rookie class under contract.

Cornerback Sam Beal joined the team after the Giants selected him in the third round of last year’s supplemental draft and the Giants announced on Monday that he has agreed to a four-year rookie deal with the team.

Beal made his way into the supplemental draft after being declared academically ineligible at Western Michigan. He projected as an early pick in the 2019 draft before leaving school and the Giants no longer have their third-round pick in that draft after picking up Beal.

Once Beal reports to training camp for his first NFL practices, he will be trying to earn a role on defense behind starting corners Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple.