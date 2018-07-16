Jack Conklin showing patience in his rehab

Getty Images

Titans right tackle Jack Conklin continues to rehab his left knee after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament during the playoff loss to the Patriots. Conklin said he has had “no setbacks.”

“I want to start back up where I left off, and be even better,” Conklin said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “With ACLs, 10 years ago, people would have been real worried. The way science has gone now, I think 65 guys tore their ACL last year, and it is a long process to recover, but it has become such an easy procedure that it is something people can come back from, and come back even better.”

Conklin, 23, likely won’t be ready for the start of training camp based on a typical ACL rehab prognosis. Titans coach Mike Vrabel recently hinted the Titans will place Conklin on the team’s physically unable to perform list before the first practice July 26.

Conklin, who has lost 10 pounds, down to 310, is learning patience.

“You don’t want to come back too early, and hurt it again,” Conklin said. “You want to make sure you are full health and ready to go. If I come back too early, I am not only hurting myself, but I am hurting the team. If I can’t play at the level I need to perform at, there’s really no reason I should be out there playing. I think I need to earn my way back health-wise and practicing and that is something I am working toward and something I am excited to get back to.”