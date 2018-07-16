Jets announce Brandon Bryant signing

Getty Images

Safety Brandon Bryant went unpicked during last Wednesday’s supplemental draft, but he was able to land a roster spot a short time later.

There were multiple reports last week that the Jets would sign Bryant and Bryant sent out a tweet to that effect as well. The Jets made it official on Monday with the announcement of Bryant’s signing and confirmation that 2015 second-round pick Devin Smith has been dropped from the roster.

Bryant played 37 games for Mississippi State before applying for the supplemental draft in the wake of being declared academically ineligible. He had 157 tackles and five interceptions in those appearances.

Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye are set to start at safety for the Jets with J.J. Wilcox, Doug Middleton, Terrance Brooks and Rontez Miles, once he’s healthy, on hand as other reserve options.