Jets set to release Devin Smith

Getty Images

Wide receiver Devin Smith won’t be headed to training camp with the Jets this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets will release Smith.

Smith was a second-round pick in 2015 after starring at Ohio State, but injuries have kept him from doing much of anything for the Jets. He tore his ACL late in his rookie season, which sidelined him for much of 2016, and then missed all of last season after he suffered the same injury last April. He had 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in 14 total games.

The Jets will have some other decisions to make at receiver among the players who will be heading to camp. Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Jermaine Kearse, Terrelle Pryor, Chad Hansen, ArDarius Stewart, Andre Roberts, Charone Peake, Charles Johnson and Lucky Whitehead are all on the roster at the moment and there won’t be space for all of them come September.