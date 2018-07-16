Jimbo Fisher: Jameis Winston “made a mistake . . . will pay consequences”

Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher adamantly defended Jameis Winston when both were at Florida State in 2014 during a sexual assault investigation involving the quarterback. Fisher has remained close to Winston even as he’s moved to Texas A&M and Winston has become an NFL quarterback.

Winston even spent time in College Station this offseason.

Thus, during SEC Media Days on Monday, Fisher was asked about Winston’s three-game NFL suspension.

“I don’t know the circumstances with Jameis,” Fisher said, via Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News. “I love Jameis. Hopefully he’ll be able to move on and obviously, that is something that he will be able to move on from. And yes, I love him. I still think he’s a tremendous young man. I really do.

“Unfortunately, he made some bad decisions this past season or whenever he did it. I don’t know exactly when that was. But I still love him. If you’re ever around him, you’ll understand what I mean. There’s not a better team player, a guy who works as much as [anyone].

“But he made he made a mistake, and obviously he’ll pay the consequences for that, and we’ll move on.”