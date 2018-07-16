Julio Jones works with Matt Ryan, other teammates at pre-camp session

Calvin Ridley's Snapchat via Falcons

Falcons receiver Julio Jones didn’t show up for the team’s offseason program or mandatory minicamp, but he is working with Matt Ryan at the quarterback’s passing camp. Calvin Ridley posted a photo on Snapchat of 10 players posing with Ryan after a pre-camp workout.

The team’s website tweeted the photo.

The Falcons report to training camp July 26, and it remains to be seen whether Jones will show up.

His contract has three years remaining. It averages $14.25 million, only eighth-highest at the position, and pays him a $10.5 million base salary this year.

The Falcons used the 26th overall choice to select Ridley.