Lamarcus Joyner set to play out year on franchise tag

Getty Images

Word on Sunday was that a long-term contract for Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner was unlikely to materialize ahead of Monday’s deadline and that word turned out to be right on the money.

The 4 p.m. ET deadline came and went on Monday afternoon without any agreement between Joyner and the Rams, which means that the safety is set to play out the year under the terms of the franchise tag. He’s set to make $11.287 million this year.

The Rams and Joyner can talk about a deal after the season as well and another franchise tag that would pay Joyner upward of $13.5 million in 2019 is also a possibility. The Rams used the franchise tag on cornerback Trumaine Johnson in 2016 and 2017 before he left for the Jets as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Any decision the team makes about Joyner will have to take into account the other players that the Rams will have to consider signing to new deals in the coming years. Quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Marcus Peters are some of the players who will likely factor into those thoughts