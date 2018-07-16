Le’Veon Bell: This will be my best season

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell‘s agent said that the “practical reality” is that the 2018 season will be his final one in Pittsburgh because no long-term deal was reached before Monday’s deadline.

If that’s the case, Bell says he will be going out with a bang. Bell posted a tweet shortly after the deadline passed without the new contract he’s been trying to land for the last two years and predicted he’d have his best season ever.

to all my Steeler fans, my desire always has been to retire a Steeler…both sides worked extremely hard today to make that happen, but the NFL is a hard business at times…to the fans that had hope, I’m sorry we let youu down but trust me, 2018 will be my best season to date… — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 16, 2018

Bell has not said if he’ll follow the same script as last year and report to the Steelers just before training camp. There have been suggestions that he could extend his holdout into the season, although he’d lose $852,000 each time the team plays a game without him and having his “best season to date” seems unlikely if he’s going to miss a big chunk of it by choice.