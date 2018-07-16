Looking at Le’Veon Bell’s options moving forward

Getty Images

For the second straight year, the Steelers and running back Le'Veon Bell failed to strike a long-term deal before the mid-July deadline for doing so. Last year, Bell’s next move was no surprise: He stayed away as long as possible while still cashing 17 checks that totaled $12.1 million. This year, what will he do?

The easy answer is that he’ll do the same thing, skipping training camp and the preseason at no financial consequence, waiting until Labor Day to report, and making $14.5 million in 2018, a 20-percent raise over last year’s total. Then, if the Steelers don’t apply the franchise tag again (at roughly $25 million, they surely won’t), Bell hits the open market in March.

He could, in theory, skip up to 10 regular-season weeks (the Steelers have a Week Seven bye), but he’d lose more than $850,000 per week. With no long-term deal available, Bell would be: (1) reducing his injury risk; and (2) potentially squeezing the Steelers to sweeten the $14.5 million one-year offer.

There’s also an intriguing nuclear option that Bell could activate in the postseason, if he wants. Since the window to do a long-term deal re-opens after the regular season, Bell could say (if the Steelers qualify), “I’m not playing more games for the small-potatoes playoff checks. Sign me to a long-term deal or I’m sitting out.”

The most likely outcome continues to be Bell waiting until Labor Day, unless of course the Steelers take advantage of one specific option they currently have. But I’ll address the team’s options in a separate item.