Posted by Mike Florio on July 16, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
For the second straight year, the Steelers and running back Le'Veon Bell failed to strike a long-term deal before the mid-July deadline for doing so. Last year, Bell’s next move was no surprise: He stayed away as long as possible while still cashing 17 checks that totaled $12.1 million. This year, what will he do?

The easy answer is that he’ll do the same thing, skipping training camp and the preseason at no financial consequence, waiting until Labor Day to report, and making $14.5 million in 2018, a 20-percent raise over last year’s total. Then, if the Steelers don’t apply the franchise tag again (at roughly $25 million, they surely won’t), Bell hits the open market in March.

He could, in theory, skip up to 10 regular-season weeks (the Steelers have a Week Seven bye), but he’d lose more than $850,000 per week. With no long-term deal available, Bell would be: (1) reducing his injury risk; and (2) potentially squeezing the Steelers to sweeten the $14.5 million one-year offer.

There’s also an intriguing nuclear option that Bell could activate in the postseason, if he wants. Since the window to do a long-term deal re-opens after the regular season, Bell could say (if the Steelers qualify), “I’m not playing more games for the small-potatoes playoff checks. Sign me to a long-term deal or I’m sitting out.”

The most likely outcome continues to be Bell waiting until Labor Day, unless of course the Steelers take advantage of one specific option they currently have. But I’ll address the team’s options in a separate item.

11 responses to “Looking at Le’Veon Bell’s options moving forward

  1. If Bell sits out the first 10 games, the Steelers would get him for less than $6 million for this season (plus playoffs), then slap the transition tag on him next year for $17 million and have the two year haul be $23 million for a top-tier RB. Not terrible.

  4. Bell doesn’t have that many years left.
    If he sits out a year he’ll never come close to making up the difference.
    And it’s not like he could reasonably expect that much more if he was a free agent.
    What would he get, 17 MM? How much longer will he be elite?

    He should play out the year and leave if he wants.
    And he hurt his production last year with missing training camp/pre-season.

  5. Most likely stay in the division, so he can stick it to the Steelers. Otherwise it’s Indy, Phins or other teams with a ton of cap space (Except my boys).

  6. It’s simple, Bell will fade into obscurity and possibly even into a journeyman, ala Mike Wallace and so many other former Steelers. Some mismanaged team may be just foolish enough to pay him what he “thinks” he’s worth…but I wouldn’t besurprised if he ends up having regrets once he sees that grass on the other side won’t be nearly as green as he thinks.

  7. .
    The Steelers should have:

    A. Cut Bell in February
    B. Used the savings on select free agents
    C. Picked a top tier RB in the draft
    D. Ended a distraction which will dog them
    .

  8. Bell would be a fool to play in the playoffs without an agreement for 2019 and beyond.

  9. what stupid team that has CAP Space and is willing to fork over 15 per season will he sign with next year:

    1) Cleveland
    2) The Jets
    3) The Bears (I say this as a Mass Native living in Chicago. You watch, Jordan Howard will be gone if they can get Le’Veon)
    4) Detroit
    5) Tampa Bay to replace Martin?
    5)

  10. He could always go to the cowboys next year and play for the vet minimum backing up Zeke. That’ll learn him, durn him!

