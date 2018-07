PFTPM

Monday’s #PFTPM was supposed to include an interview with Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, which was recorded in the morning. But something happened.

Specifically, the idiot host forgot to leave a spot for it.

So the Ertz interview will be part of Tuesday’s #PFTPM (which previously wasn’t going to happen), and Jeff Pearlman will join the show Monday to talk about his great new USFL book. For now, enjoy plenty of talk about Le'Veon Bell, Aaron Rodgers, and more.