Nick Foles: It was hard to watch other QBs sign big contracts

Quarterback Nick Foles has been consistent this offseason when it comes to expressing his happiness about being a member of the Eagles even if staying in Philly means he is back to being a backup this season.

Foles didn’t stray from that path during a conversation with Peter King for his inaugural Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports. Foles called himself “very happy” about his situation and said that going to a team that traded high draft picks for him “might not have been the best fit for me,” but none of that means Foles didn’t notice other people cashing in this offseason.

“It was hard to watch other players — quarterbacks in particular — sign massive contracts in the weeks following the Super Bowl. On a daily basis, I have to fight the internal battle to keep my priorities straight,” Foles wrote in his new book Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure and Overcoming the Odds.

Foles reworked his contract for 2018 to position himself to make more money in the event he is back in the starting lineup and he can hit free agency in 2019, which Foles said he likes because “you have a choice” in your future that doesn’t exist if you get traded. You also have a chance to sign one of those massive contracts even if you’re further removed from a starring role in a Super Bowl win.