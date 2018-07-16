Now in the NFL, Josh Rosen continues speaking out about the NCAA

Getty Images

When Josh Rosen was the quarterback at UCLA, he frequently spoke about his frustrations with the NCAA. Now that he’s in the NFL, he isn’t stopping.

Rosen, the first-round pick of the Cardinals, has unveiled his own plan for allowing athletes to profit from opportunities to make money during their college careers, like allowing their names and likenesses to appear on cards and jerseys — with the caveat that the money will be set aside for them to collect after they graduate.

“I’m not against the NCAA,” Rosen told Yahoo Sports. “I do strongly believe in the student-athlete experience, and I don’t think the free market is the way to go. I also don’t want a system that was created in the 1950s to stay the way it was. I want it to be like the iPhone, constantly updating to stay current with the times. I want this idea to get people talking. I want this to sort of be the WD-40 that unlocks the stuck gears of how to compensate student-athletes.”

Allowing players to profit from their names and likenesses is an increasingly popular proposal, but the NCAA hasn’t come around to it. Rosen will keep trying to get the NCAA to listen.