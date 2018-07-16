Now in the NFL, Josh Rosen continues speaking out about the NCAA

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 16, 2018, 3:17 PM EDT
When Josh Rosen was the quarterback at UCLA, he frequently spoke about his frustrations with the NCAA. Now that he’s in the NFL, he isn’t stopping.

Rosen, the first-round pick of the Cardinals, has unveiled his own plan for allowing athletes to profit from opportunities to make money during their college careers, like allowing their names and likenesses to appear on cards and jerseys — with the caveat that the money will be set aside for them to collect after they graduate.

I’m not against the NCAA,” Rosen told Yahoo Sports. “I do strongly believe in the student-athlete experience, and I don’t think the free market is the way to go. I also don’t want a system that was created in the 1950s to stay the way it was. I want it to be like the iPhone, constantly updating to stay current with the times. I want this idea to get people talking. I want this to sort of be the WD-40 that unlocks the stuck gears of how to compensate student-athletes.”

Allowing players to profit from their names and likenesses is an increasingly popular proposal, but the NCAA hasn’t come around to it. Rosen will keep trying to get the NCAA to listen.

16 responses to “Now in the NFL, Josh Rosen continues speaking out about the NCAA

  1. Whatever company makes Count Dracula cereal should consider him as a corporate spokesperson.

  4. Not all, but most great quarterbacks that history remembers were in love with football. That doesn’t mean they don’t have a life, an independent mind, or opinions, or whatever. But it does mean that 99% of what occupies them is football. You can feel their singular drive, their obsession.

    Maybe it’s not fair, but I don’t feel that from a kid who’s constantly contemplating the universe. Can he be an exception? Sure. There always is one. Am I going to put money on it? No.

    The game is too damn hard, demands too much excellence (especially at QB), for a kid who goes all zen/philosophical. The moment adversity hits, and it’s bound to, he’ll start rationalizing instead of fighting.

    For the Cards fans, I hope that’s not the case, but I just don’t get good vibes.

  7. The NCAA is one rung below indentured servitude, which explains why the anti-Kaepernick hordes seem to prefer it to the NFL.

  8. winningisabrees says:
    July 16, 2018 at 3:23 pm
    Iphone hasn’t changed a thing in 3 years

    Yeah they have. They (stupidly) took out the headphone jack

  10. There would be a lot of hurdles to clear for NCAA players to get paid by the schools. That said, there should be no reason an athlete can’t profit off one’s name or likeness off the playing field.

  11. Remember when the NCAA said for 50 years that we absolutely couldn’t have playoffs because it would be too difficult for the “student” athletes? The NCAA sucks worse then all sports leagues combined.

  13. If allowing college football players to make money off their likeness leads to us getting EA College Football 2019 I’m all for it. The athletes, NCAA and EA will print money if we the public get that game again. Bring back NCAA football to gaming.

  14. Never gonna happen for two reasons. #1 – Too many people have found ways to make too much money off the current system and you won’t be able to pass any meaningful reform without those people signing off. #2 – Title IX and its implications, especially in today’s wage-gap climate, would make it very tough to pay male college football players any more than female collegiate athletes are paid in other sports.

  15. Hold your water there buddy. If they are good enough they’ll get paid handsomely (as he now is) after they either graduate and/or get drafted. Just like non-athletes (students ) get paid after they graduate and get a job.

  16. Paying athletes will only accelerate the looming destruction of higher education as we know it today. My bet is that paying college athletes would eliminate college sports outside of the 115 D1 football schools. Schools are too dependent on the football and basketball money to pay for their operations! $1.5T in student loan debt. Think about it!

