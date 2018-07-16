Ravens place Marshal Yanda on PUP

Getty Images

The Ravens have placed offensive guard Marshal Yanda on the physically unable to perform list for the start of training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Yanda, 33, fractured his left ankle in 2017, ending his season after only two games.

He made six consecutive Pro Bowls, missing a total of four games from 2011-16. Yanda also twice earned All-Pro honors.

Yanda landing on the PUP list means he is not quite ready for a full workload. He will not practice until the Ravens activate him, allowing him to continue his rehab as the Ravens begin camp with their veterans.

He did not participate in offseason practices, and the Ravens have no need to rush him back with camp starting early because of their participation in the Hall of Fame Game.

Defensive lineman Brent Urban, tight end Vince Mayle, cornerback Jaylen Hill, linebacker Bam Bradley and wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo joined Yanda on PUP, according to Hensley. Urban passed his physical, so his appearance on the PUP list also appears precautionary.