Report: No deal expected for Le’Veon Bell today

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 16, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
There’s still a little over a half hour before the deadline, but it doesn’t look like the Steelers are going to make a deal today.

According to Jeremy Folwer of ESPN.com, a source said no deal was expected today for running back Le'Veon Bell, meaning he’ll play out the year on the franchise tag for the second year in a row.

The tag will earn him $14.5 million this year, but offers no long-term security.

Now the question becomes when he shows up. Training camp seems unlikely, and some are already suggesting that he might skip regular season games (though that would cost him $852,000 a week).

10 responses to “Report: No deal expected for Le’Veon Bell today

  1. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers fine him and refuse to waive the fines when he eventually does report. I think it’d be funny if they rescinded the franchise tag altogether and left him trying to find a team that would pay him even a fraction of what he would have made under the franchise tag. Play with fire, don’t whine if you get burned.

  2. It’s a QB league, it’s cheaper to tag him, under the CBA his idiot union leaders signed off on.

  3. He would be a fool to miss any games. I can’t imagine anyone turning down $ 852,000 a week, with the opportunity to get a more lucrative deal at the end of the year.

  5. I don’t think they can fine him until he signs the franchise tag offer. I’d rescind the tag. Why pay someone so much if they’re a one-year rental who doesn’t have to be there?

  6. At this point I’d rescind the tag and let him walk, and I’d wait until the last possible second to do so. It’s time to move on.

  7. whenwilliteverend says:

    July 16, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    They cannot fine him. He is NOT under contract until he signs the one year deal.

  8. Very few if any team would offer a running back more than 14 million per year. Next year he’s a year older. At his age, he could have had top running back money and a few guaranteed years. I’m not too sure he’s getting good advice.

