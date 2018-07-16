Report: No deal expected for Le’Veon Bell today

Getty Images

There’s still a little over a half hour before the deadline, but it doesn’t look like the Steelers are going to make a deal today.

According to Jeremy Folwer of ESPN.com, a source said no deal was expected today for running back Le'Veon Bell, meaning he’ll play out the year on the franchise tag for the second year in a row.

The tag will earn him $14.5 million this year, but offers no long-term security.

Now the question becomes when he shows up. Training camp seems unlikely, and some are already suggesting that he might skip regular season games (though that would cost him $852,000 a week).