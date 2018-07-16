Richard Sherman: Mistakes and poor judgment ruined “really special” Seahawks

AP

Cornerback Richard Sherman spent the last seven seasons with the Seahawks, but his only appearance in Seattle this season will come as a member of their NFC West rivals from Northern California.

Sherman signed with the 49ers after being released by the Seahawks during an offseason that saw plenty of other players and coaches depart Seattle as well. It brought an end to the run of the team that won one Super Bowl and lost on the final play of another, which Sherman calls “unfortunate”

“I think it’ll all come out when they do the 30 for 30,” Sherman said, via Robert Klemko of SI.com. “Mistakes and poor judgment on things ruined what could have been a really special deal. . . . They’ve lost their way. It’s as simple as that. They’ve just lost their way. When you make too many mistakes over a long period of time, you kind of dig yourself a hole. And then when you backtrack, you gotta make a bunch of rash decisions to try and fill the hole and hope that it holds up.”

Sherman appears to believe the Seahawks are making another mistake with safety Earl Thomas as he asks “who do you have to pay” in reference to Thomas’ push for a new contract. He also says he has “bigger fish to fry” now that he’s a member of the 49ers and a depleted Seahawks team shouldn’t hurt the Niners’ chances of achieving their goals.