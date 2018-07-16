T.O. activates 10-day CFL clause

Getty Images

When receiver Terrell Owens began to indicate that he’s interested in playing football again, the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos moved quickly to call dibs on him, adding T.O. to their negotiating list. Apparently, T.O. is now interested.

According to 3downnation.com, Owens has invoked the 10-day clause that gives the Eskimos a window to offer him a deal or to release his rights. Owens made the request on July 14.

Agent Jason Staroszik reportedly is handling the matter on Owens’ behalf.

The money won’t be great (the league minimum is $54,000), but if Owens wants to play, this is one of his only options.

Owens previously played some non-NFL football, for the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League. But his deal entailed only playing home games, and it didn’t end well.

If Owens joins the Eskimos, he could make his debut on Thursday, August 2, at home again against the Saskatchewan RoughRidgers, in a game that would start during the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame game.