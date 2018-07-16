The Patriot Way has made its way to Michigan

Getty Images

If the arrival of the “Do Your Job” mantra wasn’t enough, the transformation of Lions players into say-nothing robots proves what many suspected would happen — new coach Matt Patricia has brought the Patriot Way to Detroit.

As explained by Robert Klemko of SI.com, Lions cornerback Darius Slay flatly refused to talk about his team.

“He already done warned us man!” Slay said. “They’re strict.”

Maybe that will lead to another goofy column about Patricia potentially losing his team. Or maybe those who tried to link extra running at practice to alienating players will realize that this is one of the big reasons why the Lions haven’t won a playoff game since 1991 — and why the Patriots have won 27 since 2001.