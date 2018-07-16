The Patriot Way has made its way to Michigan

Posted by Mike Florio on July 16, 2018, 8:18 AM EDT
Getty Images

If the arrival of the “Do Your Job” mantra wasn’t enough, the transformation of Lions players into say-nothing robots proves what many suspected would happen — new coach Matt Patricia has brought the Patriot Way to Detroit.

As explained by Robert Klemko of SI.com, Lions cornerback Darius Slay flatly refused to talk about his team.

He already done warned us man!” Slay said. “They’re strict.”

Maybe that will lead to another goofy column about Patricia potentially losing his team. Or maybe those who tried to link extra running at practice to alienating players will realize that this is one of the big reasons why the Lions haven’t won a playoff game since 1991 — and why the Patriots have won 27 since 2001.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “The Patriot Way has made its way to Michigan

  3. It’s not about not talking, it’s always about controlling the conversation. Win as a team, talk about the team. Lose, hold self accountable but let the coaches do the talking and take any blame.

    At first I’m sure Patricia has been setting a sort of rule regarding this. That’ll change when players get used to the approach.

    It really only helps the players. They can show themselves as solid members of a team and helps limit pressures that come when the media get juicy gossip.

  4. The Patriot Way works when you have Tom Brady as your quarterback. The other stuff is important, but anyone wanting to give 100% of the credit to Belichick and his system and not Tom Brady (and other players) pretty much disrespects the players who get the job done on the field. Too many Patriots fans also buy into this as well, believing that you can just get rid of Brady and bring in Garoppolo and Super Bowls would continue.

  5. The should have won another one a few years ago against the Cowboys in Dallas , but was robbed by the zebras.

  6. Matt Patricia was trained as a rocket scientist and is recognized as one of the most intelligent guys in the NFL (probably in the top 3). The question is how easily and quickly he makes the transition from Defensive Coordinator to Head Coach in a different organization. He is the closest to a Belichick clone that we have seen because of his brilliance. Many of the former Patriots coordinators who then went to head coaching jobs lacked the skills to fully succeed, but Patricia may be different.

  8. Only in 2018 would these things be seen as bad:

    1. Selfelessnes
    2. Humility
    3. Focus on team
    4. HIgh Football IQ
    5. Striving for improvement
    6. Not mouthing off
    7. Taking the coaching

    Only in America in 2018 would such an old school, tried and true approach be frowned upon and called “strict” or “militaristic”.

    LMAO

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!