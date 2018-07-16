Will Le’Veon Bell show up for training camp?

Getty Images

In listing the options available to Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, I forgot to include one possibility that may not be as remote as many would believe.

Bell could choose to sign the one-year franchise tender and to show up for training camp and the preseason.

That could be the deeper message in his vow to have his best season yet. Beyond it being an indication that he won’t be skipping regular-season games, Bell could be hinting that he’ll do everything in his power to be ready to hit the ground sprinting in 2018. Given his fairly slow start to 2017, surely sparked by the fact that he first showed up six days before the first Sunday of the season, Bell’s best season ever could be more likely to be achieved if he’s there for training camp and the preseason.

That’s not a report that he’ll be there or even a prediction that it will happen. It’s just something to watch as training camp opens — and it’s one way that Bell could get the fans behind him at the outset of what likely will be his last season in Pittsburgh.