Agent: Le’Veon Bell plans to miss camp, report before first game

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell didn’t sign a long-term contract with the Steelers after getting the franchise tag in 2017 and stayed away from the team during training camp and the preseason before reporting ahead of Week One.

Bell got another franchise tag this year and again failed to agree on a long-term deal in Pittsburgh, which led to the expectation that he’d play things the same way this summer. During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Tuesday, Bell’s agent Adisa Bakari confirmed that’s his client’s plan.

“Barring something exceptional … that is correct,” Bakari said.

Outside of the Steelers doing something to sweeten the pot for Bell during the 2018 season — he’s set to make $14.54 million — it’s hard to see what would change Bell’s plans at this point.

Bell struggled in the early weeks of the 2017 season, but went on to start the first 15 games before missing the regular season finale as the Steelers rested several players ahead of the playoffs. Bell led the league with 321 carries and finished the year with 1,291 rushing yards, 85 catches, 655 receiving yards and 11 overall touchdowns.