Agent: Reported offer to Le’Veon Bell not accurate, but it’s about guarantee anyway

Posted by Josh Alper on July 17, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Getty Images

Shortly after Monday’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year deals passed without the Steelers and running back Le'Veon Bell agreeing to a deal, there was a report that the Steelers offered Bell a five-year deal worth $70 million.

The report also said Bell stood to make $30 million over the first two years of the deal — he stands to make $14.5 million under the terms of the tag — but there was no word on how much of the money was fully guaranteed. Bell’s agent Adisa Bakari didn’t reveal that amount during a Tuesday appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio, but did say the report wasn’t accurate before getting to the matter of the guaranteed money.

“No matter what that final number was and I am certainly not saying that what has been reported is accurate because it’s not, quite frankly — the most important element of it is the guarantee,” Bakari said. “You couple that with the traditional way in which Pittsburgh does it’s deals, which, at the end of the day, nothing’s guaranteed after the first year.”

Several players have talked about their desire for more guaranteed money in contracts and Bakari called it a “CBA issue” that extends well beyond Bell’s own negotiations with the Steelers.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Agent: Reported offer to Le’Veon Bell not accurate, but it’s about guarantee anyway

  4. Then he should sign the tag offer for 14 mill, go into free agency and sign a guarenteed contract with another team next year…for a lot less $$ per year.

  5. Who cares about fans struggling in real life? That’s not the players’ problem. His job is to feed his family and take care of the generations that follow him. If you want him to care so much about your personal struggle, do better in life. What excuses do you have? These athletes beat the odds and leverage talent into millions. Stop the jealousy.

  8. Let’s hear Mike spin this one against Pit. If reported offer wasn’t accurate, what was it then? I’m sure Pit is tired of his antics off the field so 1 more season at $14.5 seems like a good deal for both sides. Hopefully it won’t take him 3 games again to hit his stride.

  9. So strange how many (but not all) reporters and many (but not all) fans continue misunderstanding the issue of guaranteed money and the franchise tag for star players.

    The NFL salary cap provides the players with a fixed percentage of NFL revenue (about 55%). Teams must pay out at least 90% of the cap in cash. It gets a little more technical than that but this is a good rough summary.

    Since the pool of dollars the players get is fixed, one player’s gain is another player’s loss. To pay players like Le’Veon Bell more, that means that other players have to get paid less. If Bell gets paid less, then other players get paid more. The Steelers aren’t able to get rid of Bell and then not spend the money they would have used to pay Bell. If the Steelers get rid of Bell, then the Steelers will have to pay other players instead. The Steelers’s owners can’t just pocket the money and take the cash out of the team.

    If star players want bigger guaranteed contracts, that means that average or end of roster players have to get paid less. Remember, the players’ share of team revenue is about 55%, so if a star player got paid 6% of the 55% his team pays out to players (meaning the other players on the roster share the other 49%), and now the star player wants 7%, that means the other players get less (48% instead of 49%). For a player like Bell or Gronkowski or Beckham or Watt to get more years of guaranteed pay means that his teammates will get less.

    If you think that star players deserve more compared to average or end of roster players than the star players get today, then you should support longer guaranteed contracts. If you think that average players or end of roster players deserve more compared to stars than the average players get today, then you should support the current system. If you don’t care what players get paid, I don’t blame you.

  10. If anything was incorrect, he had an opportunity to directly set the record straight with what the offer was.

    The fact he refuses to do that means it’s pretty clear to me the offer IS correct (or darn near close) as reported.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!