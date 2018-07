Getty Images

The Bengals placed rookie defensive end Gaelin Elmore on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

Elmore signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract.

He began his career at the University of Minnesota before transferring to East Carolina.

In his four-year college career, Elmore made 53 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and five pass breakups in 36 games.