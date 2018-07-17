Boomer Esiason stepping away from Monday Night Football radio broadcast

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason has plenty of media opportunities, so he’s taking one of them off the list.

According to the Associated Press, Esiason is stepping away from the Monday Night Football radio broadcast for Westwood One. He’s been the analyst there for 18 seasons.

He already has a daily drive-time radio slot in New York, and also appearance on studio shows for CBS and Showtime. That’s why he said “the timing was right for me to step away.”

Esiason was a four-time Pro Bowler as a player, spending most of career with the Bengals, along with short stints with the Jets and Cardinals. He also has more touchdown passes than any left-handed quarterback in league history (247).