Brandin Cooks signs five-year extension with Rams

AP

Brandin Cooks has spent time with three teams over the last two years, but he won’t be moving on to a fourth anytime soon.

The Rams announced Tuesday that they and Cooks have agreed to a five-year contract extension. The Rams acquired Cooks and a fourth-round pick in exchange for first- and sixth-round picks in a trade with the Patriots this offseason.

No financial terms of the deal have been announced.

“Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a statement. “He’s a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We’re excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023.”

The Rams were clear about their desire to extend Cooks ever since acquiring him. Now that they have come to an agreement, they can turn their attention back toward talks with defensive tackle Aaron Donald about the deal he’s been trying to land for most of the last two years.