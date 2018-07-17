Cameron Meredith hopes to be able to participate in training camp

Getty Images

The Saints signed restricted free agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith this spring, but they haven’t had much of a chance to see him work.

He’s hoping that changes when veterans report to training camp next week.

The former Bears wideout missed last season after tearing his left ACL in the preseason, and he’s been limited through Saints OTAs and minicamp so far.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, it’s almost a 10,” he said. “I haven’t had a setback along the recovery process. I’m gaining strength day by day, month by month. I’m excited to see how soon I can get back, . . . But the main objective for me is to do as much as I can with the trainers to get ready for the season.

“My goal is to try and get back to training camp. As long as there aren’t any setbacks or anything like that, it shouldn’t be a problem.”

The Saints were willing to take a chance on Meredith because of his production the year before. He caught 66 passes for 888 yards in 2016, and could provides a boost to an already good passing game when well.