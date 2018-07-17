Cardinals G.M. suspended five weeks, fined $200,000

Getty Images

The Cardinals suspended General Manager Steve Keim five weeks and fined him $200,000 after he pleaded guilty to extreme DUI.

The team will donate the fine money to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Keim is allowed no contact with the team and cannot enter team facilities during his suspension. He also is required to undergo counseling and evaluation, in addition to a DUI education course, before returning to work.

Keim also will participate in DUI awareness and education programs within the community.

“As stated at the time of the incident, this behavior is indefensible and completely unacceptable,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “While Steve has accepted full accountability and responsibility for his actions, that does not diminish their gravity nor the severity of the consequences that result from them.

“Those who work within the National Football League – particularly those in leadership positions – bear a greater responsibility and are held to a higher standard than simply a legal one and we feel that these measures are reflective of that.”

Keim was arrested in the early hours of July 4 and a blood draw determined he had a blood alcohol content of .19.

Keim, who, in February, signed a contract extension through the 2022 season, released a statement apologizing.

“Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family,” Keim said. “I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior.”

Multiple members of the personnel department will handle Keim’s duties during his absence.