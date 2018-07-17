Chris Manhertz will begin training camp on PUP

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The move isn’t a surprise given Manhertz injured his left foot in the team’s minicamp and recently underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture, General Manager Marty Hurney announced. The injury is the same one that sidelined starting tight end Greg Olsen for much of last season.

Carolina, though, hopes Manhertz returns before the start of the regular season.

He appeared in all 16 games last season, catching two passes for 17 yards.

Manhertz also has spent time in Buffalo and New Orleans.