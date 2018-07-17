Former Boston Patriots player Tom Stephens dies at 82

Getty Images

Tom Stephens, one of the original members of the Boston Patriots, died last week at his home in Naples, Florida, the team announced Tuesday. Stephens was 82.

The Baltimore Colts drafted the defensive back and tight end in the 11th round of the 1959 draft. He signed with the Boston Patriots in 1960.

In four seasons in Boston, he appeared in 49 games playing both ways and finished with 41 catches for 506 yards and five touchdowns. He also handled punt and kickoff return duties his final three seasons.

Stephens wore the famed No. 44 at Syracuse, donning it between the college tenures of Jim Brown and Ernie Davis. Stephens was a member of Syracuse’s 1958 Orange Bowl team.

He became a coach after his playing times, spending time at Harvard and Curry College. Stephens then served as the athletic director for 23 years.

Stephens is survived by his wife, Lonnie, and his two children, Lynda and Thomas. Visitation is Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Solimine Funeral Home in Lynne, Massachusetts. The funeral service is Friday at 11 a.m. in the Nahant Village Church in Nahant, Massachusetts.