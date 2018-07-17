Former Steeler Gabe Rivera dead at 57

Getty Images

Former Steelers defensive end Gabe Rivera died in San Antonio on Monday at the age of 57.

Rivera’s wife Nancy confirmed her husband’s death to KENS after earlier saying he was in critical condition since being taken to the hospital with a perforated bowel last Friday.

Rivera was a star at Texas Tech before Pittsburgh made him the 21st overall pick of the 1983 draft. Rivera’s playing career would end after just six games, however.

Rivera, who was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012, was in a car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol in October 1983 and suffered a spinal cord injury when he was thrown from the car. That injury ended his playing days and left him paralyzed for the remainder of his life.

Our condolences go out to Rivera’s family and friends on their loss.