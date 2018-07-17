Jaguars sign first-round pick Taven Bryan

Getty Images

Jaguars rookies are set to report to training camp on Wednesday and that group should include defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bryan has agreed to his rookie deal with the team. Bryan was the 29th overall pick of this year’s draft and, like all first-round picks, Bryan’s deal will run four years with a team option for a fifth season.

Bryan played 30 games at Florida over the last two seasons and recorded 62 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception. He’ll join a talented defensive line in Jacksonville and vie for playing time alongside the likes of Malik Jackson, Abry Jones and Marcell Dareus in his first professional season.

With Bryan signed, there are now 13 unsigned picks from this year’s draft. Eleven of those players are first-round picks, including the first four picks and seven of the first nine selections.