Jarran Reed: No one should be worried about the Seahawks defensive line

Getty Images

The Seahawks have a different look in several areas this season, including along a defensive line that no longer features Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett or Sheldon Richardson.

That leaves Seattle with a much younger look up front and it has some predicting a drop in production from the group this season. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who started 15 games last year in his second NFL season, downplayed those concerns.

“You lose those guys, but you pick up the younger guys that’s in their steps, such as myself, Frank Clark, Naz Jones, Branden Jackson, Dion Jordan,” Reed said on ESPN 710 in Seattle. “I don’t think there’s anything to worry about. Those guys left us in great hands; we learned from the best. So everybody’s got to trust us and trust that we’re going to go out and do our job. I don’t think [anybody] should be worried because we’re all hungry, especially to show the world.”

Reed and Clark, who had nine sacks last year, are the only members of the group who played more than a quarter of the defensive snaps during the 2017 season, so there are going to be a lot of chances for players to step into bigger roles this season. Despite Reed’s comments, any worries about how they’ll handle that will likely endure until the regular season.