Jim Kelly headed for August checkup on jaw after “something came up”

Getty Images

Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly is scheduled to have permanent dentures installed in his upper jaw in New York City after having a pair of surgeries to address a recurrence of oral cancer this year, but will be seeing doctors ahead of that appointment after “something came up” in his recovery.

Kelly, who will receive the Jimmy V Award at Wednesday’s ESPY Awards, made that announcement on Tuesday at his youth football clinic in upstate New York. Kelly said that he will go to doctors in August for what is now “just a checkup.”

“I’m not sure what’s going on,” Kelly said, via ESPN.com. “I have some things that I want to have looked at, and then we’ll go from there. I don’t know whether I’m going to be here for two days, four days or in and out. And then hopefully I pray when September has rolled around that I can finally bite into a piece of meat and not soup every day.”

Kelly had his first round of cancer treatments after the disease was diagnosed in 2013 and was declared cancer-free in September 2014. He remained cancer-free until the recurrence was found in March.