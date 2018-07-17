Larry Fitzgerald: If I play beyond 2018, it will be for Cardinals

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be back for a 15th season in 2018 and he said this offseason that he hasn’t come to a decision about whether it will be his last year as a player.

If Fitzgerald does decide to play another year, he’ll need to sign a new contract as his current pact with the Cardinals expires after this season. Life as a free agent doesn’t appear to be in the cards, however. Fitzgerald said on Monday that there won’t be any need for other teams to come up with sales pitches designed to lure him away from Arizona.

“If I’m not playing in Arizona, I won’t be playing anywhere,” Fitzgerald said, via the Pioneer Press. “I’ve built a good life for myself down there. Playing in the same place for 15 years is a true blessing.”

With more than 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons, there’s little sign that Fitzgerald is losing the athletic skills that have made him a star. Assuming that doesn’t change and Fitzgerald avoids major injury, the team’s chances of having a successful 2019 season may wind up looming large in the wideout’s ultimate decision.