Le’Veon Bell will try to follow in old teammate Kirk Cousins’ footsteps

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 17, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
Getty Images

Now that Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers have passed Monday’s deadline without a contract in place, Bell appears headed for unrestricted free agency in March. And he’ll hope to follow in the footsteps of someone he knows well: Kirk Cousins.

Bell and Cousins were teammates at Michigan State, and now Bell is slated to do the same thing Cousins did: Play out his rookie contract, then play two years on the franchise tag, then cash in as a true unrestricted free agent.

The value of the running back and quarterback positions means that, obviously, Bell won’t get anything close to the contract Cousins got from the Vikings this year. But Bell will hope that having the ability to shop himself to all 32 teams will put him in a position where he’s able to command more guaranteed money than any running back has previously received.

Bell will need to stay healthy in 2018 and not show any signs that he could be losing a step. If he does that, he could re-set the running back market.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Le’Veon Bell will try to follow in old teammate Kirk Cousins’ footsteps

  2. This is not going to end the way Bell hopes it will. No owner is going to pay huge dollars for a 27-year-old running back in 2019. It’s not gonna happen. Bell is a very good football player, but he’s also something of a headache. He’s coming up on 30 in a couple of years, which is the kiss of death for a running back Plus, he has an overinflated opinion of his own worth in the marketplace.

  3. Bell will not be able to get what he wants like Cousin’s. Arguably Bell is more talented as his position than Kirk, but the QB position is just more valued and the RB position is de-valued. Kirk got paid more than what he is work most likely because:

    A. Having stability at the QB position is something teams strive for. You don’t have a chance in the NFL unless you have a franchise QB, you don’t have anything.

    B. Above average QB’s never hit free agency. Ever! Especially ones with no history of injury. Weather you like Kirk or not, his numbers suggest he is above average. And he has never been hurt in his career. Because of those factors teams will over pay.

    Bell has injury history, and teams just don’t want to over pay for a RB. He should have taken the deal the Steelers offered. He will most likely have to settle for less in free agency even thou he is super talented.

  5. This is always a risky proposition for a running back but even worse case scenario Bell would have collected $27 million over two seasons. More players really need to do this and force their way on the free agent market. Essentially Bell turned down an extra $18 million in guarantees that would have given the Steelers his rights over 5 seasons.(assuming the Steelers leak is accurate) If he stays healthy he can get a contract that guarantees him more than $18 million. It may not average what he likes but the only thing that matters in NFL contracts are the gaurantees.

  6. No team will offer Bell as much as the Steelers will. He’s part of their identity. Another team won’t invest huge dollars in a running back. The Steelers should call his bluff and let him see what he’s offered on the open market. They’ll probably save a lot of money.

  9. There will be not resetting of the running back market. Not when guys like karrem hunt and alvin kamara are routinely drafted in 3rd round or later. It is the easiest position in football to replace

  10. Bell will maximize his earnings, though he won’t make what he thinks he will.
    When he goes free agent next year, there will be a team willing to pay up, just not what he thinks he deserves. He’ll still get paid.

  11. Maybe this is just a ploy to get the Steelers to up their offer even more. Bell has to know that he won’t get more from other teams than he will from the Steelers.

  13. Bell will need to stay healthy in 2018 and not show any signs that he could be losing a step.
    =======================================================

    His average dropped by a yard per carry last season. If that isn’t showing he’s losing a step then I don’t know what is. He wants a big contract now because he’s worried his drop in performance will continue this season.

  15. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    July 17, 2018 at 10:59 am
    No team will offer Bell as much as the Steelers will. He’s part of their identity. Another team won’t invest huge dollars in a running back. The Steelers should call his bluff and let him see what he’s offered on the open market. They’ll probably save a lot of money.
    —‘
    Let’s assume the Steelers were offering $32 million guaranteed over 5 years. Since Bell already has $14.5 million guaranteed via the tag Bell ALREADY is collecting $14.5 million of the $32 million gauranteed from the Steelers via the tag. So Bell only has to beat $18 million gaurant eed next year to beat what the Steelers were offering. Since this will likely be his last big contract it doesn’t matter if that guarantee is spread over 2 seasons such $25 million. The total contract amount like the Steelers put out doesn’t matter since teams often cut players before their contract ends.

  16. Just cut the cord. Coming from a Packer fan viewpoint, you have a talented team without him. And I really like the idea floated on the previous article of grabbing DeMarcco Murray to fill his spot for a fraction of the cost.

  17. Lol he is not gonna get half of the 70 that pit offerd up, witch was to much for a RB any way, RB is a dime a dozen in this era.

  18. There will be not resetting of the running back market. Not when guys like karrem hunt and alvin kamara are routinely drafted in 3rd round or later. It is the easiest position in football to replace
    ============================

    Tell that to the Detroit Lions since Barry walked out the door…

  19. Get what you can when you can. The RB position is a tough area to break the bank.

  20. This has all of the makings of a cautionary tale for later players. The NFL has greatly devalued the RB position as evidenced by the relative pay that RBs received. On top of that, Cousins had the benefit of playing a position that is prized and protected combined with a much greater chance of a protracted career; whereas, Bell is playing a position that is neither prized or protected and subjected to truncated careers.

    Cousins had never been suspended. Bell has been suspended twice. I admire a guy with self-belief. However, that belief must be tempered by reality or it is in danger of becoming irrational and pretext for regret.

  21. There are two sets of financial values: The one we place on ourselves, and the one others place upon us. We tend to think of ourselves as an irreplaceable asset to our employees, when, in fact, half of us could be replaced by a well trained monkey or a robot.

  22. Maybe Bell should talk to Dez Bryant who thought the offer from Baltimore Ravens wasn’t good enough and is now stll looking for a team.
    (forget the wanting to be on an NFC team to punish Dallas nonsense).

  23. Bell was waiting for his moment to “set himself up financially” for life, but alas, he was in the bathroom when that moment came and went.

    Tell us how that worked for you … Another ‘boneheaded’ move by a ‘smart’ athlete.

  25. I would say to every player who gets tagged that they will sign the tag right away but insist that the teams put in the stipulation that they cannot use it again the next year. Backus did it with the Lions years ago and a few other players have done it as well. Bell fell off last year because he skipped OTA’s and training camp. I don’t care who you are if you do that and show up right before the season starts your stats are gonna go down. Its a shame they have not been able to reach an agreement but the Steelers are being smart about this IMO.

  26. kevines255 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 11:41 am
    No one says “we are a running back away from winning a super bowl.”

    *************************************************

    The 1977 Dallas Cowboys did and Tony Dorsett took them there.

  28. If QBs were spelled a few plays every drive, and had specialist like a 3rd down, deep ball, and short yardage QBs Cousins wouldnt have got close tonthe amount he did.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!