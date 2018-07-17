Mitchell Trubisky: Bears offense is more complex, but easier to execute than last year

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky arrived at Bears training camp on Monday to continue the preparations for his second NFL season and first year as the established starter at quarterback.

With Matt Nagy in as head coach and offensive mastermind, Trubisky won’t be working with the same playbook that he had as a rookie. How well Trubisky will run the new offense is a major question heading into the season and it goes beyond just being able to make the right throws.

There’s also the need to fully grasp all the concepts of the offense and communicate them clearly to teammates, something Trubisky struggled with at moments as a rookie. Trubisky said that this year’s offense has more going on than last year’s scheme, but believes it will be simpler to put things into motion.

“It’s more complex, but it’s easier [to execute], as opposed to simpler but more difficult,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “That’s how I would describe it last year. Last year, there were probably less words, but they didn’t necessarily fit together. Or it was just more difficult to process. This year, it’s more complex but it’s easier to execute and memorize and remember because everything builds on something. You start with a base concept, and it gets more and more complicated.”

Trubisky said that “quarterback play is how fast you can process” and he will have plenty to process in the coming weeks in order to make sure the offense is ready for better results than they were able to achieve a year ago.