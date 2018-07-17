NFL continues to thrive, despite its challenges

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2018, 8:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

The National Football League is continuing to make ends meet. As expected.

On one hand, there has been considerable wringing of hands and gnashing of teeth regarding the potential impact of declining TV ratings and anthem protests on the NFL. On the other hand, the money continues to flow, in unprecedented fashion.

As evidenced by the Green Bay Packers’ financial statements, which by law are required to be published every year because of the team’s publicly-owned nature, revenue continues to increase, despite the pearl clutching about Colin Kaepernick and those inspired by him taking advantage of a loophole/flaw that the NFL created nearly a decade ago when deciding to (wait for it) inject politics into football by bringing players out of the locker room for the national anthem, as part of the effort to wrap the shield in the flag.

But we already knew that, even before seeing the Green Bay numbers. Falcons owner Arthur Blank, after giving quarterback Matt Ryan a record $30 million deal, justified the investment by explaining that league revenues are up, and club revenues are up. And indeed they are.

Some would say, “Well, they’d be even higher but for the antics of Kaepernick and company.” Of course, Packers CEO Mark Murphy could have made that declaration on Monday, when discussing his team’s balance sheet. But he didn’t. Murphy said only that the anthem issue had no impact on the team’s financial performance.

It had not impact on the team’s financial performance.

Keep that in mind the next time someone from the league, or someone in the media looking to curry favor with the league, claims without proof that anthem protests are “bad for business.” The verdict has been issued, and the answer is that (as suspected) any huffing and puffing by those who want to control behavior by making threats simply aren’t blowing anyone’s house down.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “NFL continues to thrive, despite its challenges

  1. Trump says, you’re welcome!! with such a thriving economy people have more money to spend.

  2. Odd how you only believe NFL management quotes as being factual when they mesh with your thoughts.
    Anything that goes against your thoughts are lies.

  3. Keep that in mind the next time someone from the league, or someone in the media looking to curry favor with the league, claims without proof that anthem protests are “bad for business.”

    Florio, you still aren’t being truthful. lol

  5. However, the business that came out publically blaming the protests is going down the tubes PDQ.
    Guess no one wants to spend any of that Trump tax money of pizza. And NFL management must being making up fake news about that, right?

  6. That’s because there is a contractual obligation (long term contract) in place between the television networks and the league. There would be no impact to financials because the revenue stream does not change – it’s a contract. The writer knows this – continue to be blown away by his crappy logic and rational that he applies in a hap-hazard, unfounded manner

  8. Not shocking, the trump trash cultist are mislead and look very foolish for their support for a traitor. #fakepatriots

  10. Pearl clutching? You mean like everytime time Trump does anything? You constantly talk about free market for players but yet you follow an authoritarian ideology, the left is where authority thrives, you follow morons like Kapernick and tell everyone to respect him, yet he can’t even speak for himself, publicly because he cant mentally compete with anyone who would challenge his agenda because he would lose and so what if someone is offended by their protest news flash that’s their right to be offended, so maybe both sides should respect each others rights. The media will keep beating the leftist drum of emotion to help stir up the simple minded.

  12. It’s so fun to throw out the fact that revenues were up without also reporting about expenses.

    Fact is, revenue is up because of the escalations in TV rights package for every single team by 5%. Yet the Packers reported an increase of 4.9%….

    But the real number to look at is actual profit. The Packers reported profits of $38.6 million in 2017, down from the $72.8 million in 2016. The reason stated for this in the report is a $27.1 million profit on the books in 2016 from relocation fees. The only problem with that is 72-27 does not = 38.

    The question should be what caused that extra loss in profits.

    But that doesn’t fit the narrative.

    Uh… revenues are up…

  13. Trump says, you’re welcome!! with such a thriving economy people have more money to spend.
    ——
    Except that Trump’s economy is no different than Obama’s. 2017 saw 2.1 mil jobs added. 2016 saw 2.2 and eek…2015 saw 2.5. Last year the economy expanded 2.3%. in 2015 it expanded 2.9% and 2014 it expanded 2.6%. So Trump’s numbers aren’t any different than Obama’s, if anything they’re a little lower, but now that it’s a republican behind it, you’re all giggly. It’s this kind of thinking that creates such a divide in this country.

  14. Lost revenue was a smoke screen for the real reason why some people are in an uproar of the protest during the anthem. We all know what the real problem is but still refuse to talk about it.

  15. You’re comparing the Packers revenue to the rest of the league tho. The pack have the 3rd highest grossing team in all of football (behind the cowboys and giants). They have a loyal fan base as well. Id be curious to see the other 31 teams and see if anyone’s revenue is down. I bet it is or the owners meeting to change the rule wouldnt have occurred.

  17. Denverallday37 hey cultist, Kap talks all of the time about the issues he is protesting. The problem is the right wing wackos are the ones not listening or too stupid to realize they are being mislead. history will not be kind to people who supporter traitors over the USA. #fakepatriots

  18. djteknision1200 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 9:23 am
    Lost revenue was a smoke screen for the real reason why some people are in an uproar of the protest during the anthem. We all know what the real problem is but still refuse to talk about it.

    —————————

    Goodell’s cheating and manipulation of the league, with constant rule changes, rules made up on the spot, grey area lawyer rules and of course, the framejobs of the Pats, Saints and Cowboys, all have created the most significant ratings downturn in NFL history, not in a strike or lockout situation.

    All of this unprecdented.

    I remember 10 years ago when MLB bragged how successful they are, but I kept talking about short term vs long term. Now look at MLB. They are having huge attendance and revenue issues due to arrogance and greed.

  19. Florio, please read Michael David Smith’s article from earlier today. He explains that revenue won’t decrease until the TV contracts are up in 2022. If ratings continue to decline, the revenue will follow at that time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!