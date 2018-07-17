NFL continues to thrive, despite its challenges

Getty Images

The National Football League is continuing to make ends meet. As expected.

On one hand, there has been considerable wringing of hands and gnashing of teeth regarding the potential impact of declining TV ratings and anthem protests on the NFL. On the other hand, the money continues to flow, in unprecedented fashion.

As evidenced by the Green Bay Packers’ financial statements, which by law are required to be published every year because of the team’s publicly-owned nature, revenue continues to increase, despite the pearl clutching about Colin Kaepernick and those inspired by him taking advantage of a loophole/flaw that the NFL created nearly a decade ago when deciding to (wait for it) inject politics into football by bringing players out of the locker room for the national anthem, as part of the effort to wrap the shield in the flag.

But we already knew that, even before seeing the Green Bay numbers. Falcons owner Arthur Blank, after giving quarterback Matt Ryan a record $30 million deal, justified the investment by explaining that league revenues are up, and club revenues are up. And indeed they are.

Some would say, “Well, they’d be even higher but for the antics of Kaepernick and company.” Of course, Packers CEO Mark Murphy could have made that declaration on Monday, when discussing his team’s balance sheet. But he didn’t. Murphy said only that the anthem issue had no impact on the team’s financial performance.

Keep that in mind the next time someone from the league, or someone in the media looking to curry favor with the league, claims without proof that anthem protests are “bad for business.” The verdict has been issued, and the answer is that (as suspected) any huffing and puffing by those who want to control behavior by making threats simply aren’t blowing anyone’s house down.