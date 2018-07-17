Panthers make Richard Rodgers their secondary coach

Getty Images

The Panthers had an unexpected job opening on Ron Rivera’s coaching staff this offseason when secondary coach Curtis Fuller resigned from the team in May after an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The team announced Fuller’s replacement on Tuesday. Richard Rodgers will take over as the head defensive backs coach after spending the last three years as an assistant secondary coach. Rodgers, whose son Richard II plays tight end for the Eagles, also had a stint as the Panthers’ special teams coach during his seven years with the club.

Rodgers and Jeff Imamura had been filling in for Fuller since his resignation. Imamura will be the assistant secondary/cornerbacks coach this season.

The Panthers also announced that longtime NFL receiver Mark Carrier will be senior advisor to General Manager Marty Hurney. He had previously been the team’s director of player engagement.