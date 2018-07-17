Randy Gregory ready to make good on what he deems a last chance

Getty Images

Randy Gregory has worked hard for a second chance in the NFL, but he knows it’s his last chance.

“It is,” Gregory said, via Todd Archer of ESPN, “and if it’s not, I’m definitely treating it like it is. I feel like a lot of other organizations wouldn’t have stuck around for this long. I think part of it is just the faith in what I can do on the field, but they also saw that I was a struggling kid that was trying to get himself back on the right path.

“I’m a totally different person than I was coming into the league. In some ways better. I think Jerry [Jones] and the whole organization, they understood the situation fully, and there was going to be some setbacks. Hopefully, this is the last one as far as all that.”

Gregory has worked hard to get back, spending more than six weeks in intensive drug and alcohol rehab in addition to counseling. He continued his treatment program in California, going above and beyond what the NFL requires.

Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gregory on a “conditional basis,” allowing him to rejoin his teammates at training camp next week. Gregory has prepared for the season with former Raiders pass rusher Greg Townsend in California.

But he hasn’t played since the regular-season finale in 2016.

The former second-round pick has 20 tackles and a sack in 14 games since the Cowboys made him a second-round pick.