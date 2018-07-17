Randy Gregory reinstated by league

Getty Images

Randy Gregory is back.

The Cowboys defensive end has been reinstated by the league, after missing last year following a substance-abuse policy violation.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Gregory’s lawyer said the league did not oppose his petition to be reinstated.

“I’ve never been more proud of any individual in my life,” lawyer Daniel Moskowitz said. I’m very excited for Randy and his daughter and the rest of the his family.”

Gregory hasn’t played since the 2016 regular season finale. The former second-round pick has one sack in the 14 games he’s played in, but the Cowboys will take him, especially with David Irving suspended the first four games of the season for his own substance abuse violation.