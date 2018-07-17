Report: Aaron Donald expects deal before camp starts

Posted by Charean Williams on July 17, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
After the Rams announced the five-year contract extension for Brandin Cooks on Tuesday, the obvious question became: What about Aaron Donald?

The Rams are running out of time with training camp slated to start July 26, but the defensive tackle reportedly feels good about where the sides stand in talks. Jason La Canfora of CBS reports that Donald has “told some close to him that he anticipates a new deal being done before camp opens.”

Donald skipped organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp as he seeks a deal that is expected to make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. He likely continues his holdout until he sees a raise over the $6.89 million he is scheduled to make this season.

In 2017, Donald held out of the offseason program, training camp and the preseason before reporting to the team a day before the Rams’ season opener. He still won defensive player of the year honors.

Rams COO and VP Kevin Demoff said last month he hoped the sides agreed to a deal “sooner than training camp.” Demoff added, “But if it goes to training camp, our goal is to make sure it’s done and that he feels rewarded and that it’s a win-win deal for both sides.”

  1. Maybe, just maybe, the Rams FO is not as dumb as some of the “armchair GM’s” posters on here profess them to be.

  3. Smells like damage control. His would have been the easiest deal to do 2 years ago.

    Where is the deal?

    lmao

    They’re either cooking the books and will cheat the cap, or they need to trade some guys out right now to accommodate these bloated deals. The fact they even acquired Talib’s bloated deal at his age was a shocker, especially when they could have had him for less, knowing he only wanted to play for NE or LA.

    Les Snead is a complete moron. He fleeced the Skins in the RG3 deal and completely whiffed on the window.

    Now, he’s going to have the most top heavy roster, financially, in the entire league, with Goff due at 20 mil per, Gurley lookingt to surge past what ever Leveon BEll gets and immature Marcus Peters soon to be whining about a 14 mil per year deal after they puff him up this year.

    It was maybe a 3 year window for LA before the Cooks trade, then 2 years and then it’s going to go down to 1 with all of this.

    Snead doesn’t seem to get the tickle down effect of Talib, Suh and Cooks’s deals when in-house guys like Donald in particular or Joyner, are wondering where their deals are.

    You have to keep leverage as a GM or you go right into cap hell. Their drafts haven’t been that great lately either.

    They’re in serious trouble in a very finicky market. A lot of this is about creating hype for a crap sports market, but it will backfire at some point.

    This Aaaron Donald delay is what Newsome did with FLacco. He waited, and waited, and waited, and he had no leverage and Flacco set a bloated market, sending 75% of the league into a cap hell over it.

    Donald will do the same.

  5. schmitty2 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Maybe, just maybe, the Rams FO is not as dumb as some of the “armchair GM’s” posters on here profess them to be.

    So you think Bradin Cooks should make more annually than Aaron Donald? DOnald is hands down the best DT in the NFL. Cooks is not even a top 10 WR.

    There is no way anyone with half a brain would try to sell that to someone. It makes no sense.

    Donald’s deal should have set the market for DTs TWO YEARS AGO but Kronke is so cheap, he was more concerned about being greedy and getting the team to LA.

    Not hard to figure out.

