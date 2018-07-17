Report: Brandin Cooks deal totals $80 million over five years

Posted by Josh Alper on July 17, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
The Rams announced that wide receiver Brandin Cooks signed a five-year contract extension on Tuesday, but, as per usual in the NFL, made no mention of the financial terms of the deal.

The first report about the compensation came a short time later. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the five-year extension has a total value of $80 million. Cooks is set to make $8 million this season in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

There’s no word on how much of that money is guaranteed and the overall structure of the contract also remains unknown at the moment. With Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff and others in line for new deals now or in the coming years, that structure will be significant as the Rams try to keep their best players together.

Players outside the Rams will also likely have their eye on Cooks’ deal. The new money averages $16 million a year, which ties former Ram and current Chief Sammy Watkins for the fourth-biggest per-year average among wideouts. That’s more than Julio Jones is making under his current deal and probably won’t lessen his desire to rework it with three years still to run. Odell Beckham is also in the market for a new deal as he enters the final year of his current contract.

14 responses to “Report: Brandin Cooks deal totals $80 million over five years

  2. The rams are loaded on offense.

    Defense… not as much (… but… they still went 11-5).

    They have a BIG CHANCE as long as Andrew Whitworth is healthy.

  4. I am just telling ya right now, the Rams are not winning anything wit this approach. Any team with a hotshot big stats WR, should be quietly trying to trade such a receiver RIGHT NOW.

    The Rams will not be winning a SB. They need to deal Gurley after this season if they’re going to go this route.

    Aaron Donald has got to be absolutely livid at this point, or he’s about to be dealt.

    The market is out of control and it started with Demarius Thomas in Denver a couple years back. Many of these WRs are good, but they’re not great. Look at the stupid money Watkins got.

    I’d take Edelman all day, everyday out of any of them.

    The only guy who is the #1 all around best WR in the league is Antonio Brown and we know how big his contract is.

  5. I don’t think the Rams are aware of the NFL cap limit or their plan is to roll the dice in 2018 and suffer cap hell after based on all the signing and that doesn’t even include Donald, Gurley and Goff yet coming up in a year or 2. What a gamble. Someone getting fired if they don’t win it all this year

  13. tylawspick6 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 3:58 pm
    ——————————————————————————————

    At first I was thinking, “How could you be so stupid?” Then I saw the user name.

  14. The Rams are diving head first into cap hell. One injury this year, and it’s over…Good luck with 2-14 in 2021.

