Report: Brandin Cooks deal totals $80 million over five years

Getty Images

The Rams announced that wide receiver Brandin Cooks signed a five-year contract extension on Tuesday, but, as per usual in the NFL, made no mention of the financial terms of the deal.

The first report about the compensation came a short time later. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the five-year extension has a total value of $80 million. Cooks is set to make $8 million this season in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

There’s no word on how much of that money is guaranteed and the overall structure of the contract also remains unknown at the moment. With Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff and others in line for new deals now or in the coming years, that structure will be significant as the Rams try to keep their best players together.

Players outside the Rams will also likely have their eye on Cooks’ deal. The new money averages $16 million a year, which ties former Ram and current Chief Sammy Watkins for the fourth-biggest per-year average among wideouts. That’s more than Julio Jones is making under his current deal and probably won’t lessen his desire to rework it with three years still to run. Odell Beckham is also in the market for a new deal as he enters the final year of his current contract.