Report: Brent Musberger will take over as Raiders radio announcer

Getty Images

The Raiders are reportedly bringing in a famous voice to call their games on radio in Oakland this year and in Las Vegas down the road.

Gilbert Manzano of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Brent Musberger has agreed to a three-year deal to be the radio play-by-play announcer for the team’s games. Musberger has been working in Vegas as a columnist for that paper and as a broadcaster for the Vegas Sports and Information Network since leaving his job with ABC/ESPN in January 2017.

Musberger would begin working on Raiders games this fall and Manzano reports that current play-by-play announcer Greg Papa may not be aware of the change.

Musberger worked at ABC/ESPN for 27 years and first gained fame while working for CBS from 1973-1990. Musberger was the host of the network’s NFL Today pregame show for more than decade.