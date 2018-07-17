Report: Le’Veon Bell to skip training camp again

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell didn’t get the long-term deal he was hoping for, and he apparently isn’t going to put in any extra time.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Bell’s plan at the moment is to skip training camp “but be ready for the regular season.”

There’s also no plan to skip regular season games, likely because doing so would be forfeiting $852,000 a week and his quest for more money isn’t furthered by leaving piles of it on the table.

There’s also the question of how ready for the regular season he’ll be without camp.

Last year, he rushed 52 times for 180 yards in his first three games after staying away for camp and the preseason, looking like a guy who needed a month to get ready to play.