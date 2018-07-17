Report: Rob Gronkowski will report to training camp on time

AP

Rob Gronkowski still doesn’t have a revised contract, but he apparently remains “super excited” about training camp.

The Patriots tight end will report on time with the team July 25, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It matches what Gronkowski said earlier this month about being “super excited” and “super ready” to get going.

His only offseason work with the team came during the mandatory minicamp last month. Gronkowski said working out on his own was the “best thing for me.”

Gronkowski, 29, is scheduled to make $8.75 million this season, only fourth among tight ends behind Jimmy Graham ($13 million), Greg Olsen ($12.35 million) and Trey Burton ($11.3 million). He has outplayed the eight-year, $54 million extension he signed with the Patriots in 2012.