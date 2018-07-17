Ricky Seals-Jones arrested for assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing

Getty Images

Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to Arizona’s KTAR News.

Seals-Jones attempted to use the restroom inside the W Hotel in Scottsdale but was denied entry by hotel employees, who told him only guests were allowed inside at the time. He then attempted to use the bathroom inside a restaurant in the hotel.

An employee accused Seals-Jones of pushing him before the NFL player was taken down by hotel staff.

The police report said Seals-Jones appeared intoxicated, according to KTAR.

The news came only hours after General Manager Steve Keim pleaded guilty to extreme DUI, prompting the Cardinals to suspend and fine him.

Seals-Jones is expected to compete for the starting job.